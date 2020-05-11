Real commercial

Granville site sold for first time in 54 years

News
realcommercial.com.au | 11 MAY 2020
The Granville site spans 922sqm.
The Granville site spans 922sqm.

A property in Sydney’s western suburbs that had not changed hands in more than half a century has sold at auction, giving hope for a return to normalcy in the commercial property auction market.

The Granville development site at 95-99 Blaxcell St sold in just 11 minutes in a hotly contested online auction, with the hammer falling at $2.13 million.

A local developer secured the property after 30 bids, with five bidders registering to be a part of the auction.

Touted as the “last remaining vacant retail site in Granville”, the extensive corner block sits alongside a service station and is zoned to allow for childcare, shop-top housing, a medical centre, community facilities, neighbourhood shops or a small supermarket.

The property sits opposite Granville Woolworths.

The 922sqm block last sold in 1966.

CBRE agents Robert Dowdy and Lord Darkoh, who marketed the property, say the result is a positive sign

“Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, buyers are still ready and willing to buy under auction conditions,” Dowdy says.

With 32 metres of street frontage, the block was keenly sought after for its location opposite a Woolworths supermarket and the new Atelier residential development, as well as being just 3km from the Parramatta CBD.

The developer’s plans for the site are yet to be revealed.

Related Articles

News

Granville’s Royal Hotel sold amid ongoing Sydney pub interest

Granville’s Royal Hotel sold amid ongoing Sydney pub interest

News

Sprawling lifestyle property ready for new owners

Sprawling lifestyle property ready for new owners

News

Coleraine National Hotel hits the market with $70k price tag

Coleraine National Hotel hits the market with $70k price tag
Related Articles

News

Granville’s Royal Hotel sold amid ongoing Sydney pub interest

Granville’s Royal Hotel sold amid ongoing Sydney pub interest

News

Sprawling lifestyle property ready for new owners

Sprawling lifestyle property ready for new owners

News

Coleraine National Hotel hits the market with $70k price tag

Coleraine National Hotel hits the market with $70k price tag
Australia’s leading destination for commercial property news, including information on buying, leasing, investing, small business, inspiration and style. Powered by Australia’s leading news organisations.