Goodman Group rides e-commerce boom

Goodman is riding the global tide of e-commerce and has lifted its property funds empire to $51.7bn of industrial assets and stepped up development on expectations of a global recovery.

The $36bn company, led by Greg Goodman, has been rerated by the market, and is tipped to again lift earnings guidance as major companies restructure and set up new logistics operations and institutions scramble to buy into the boom.

Goodman lifted its workbook to $7.3bn, most of which is undertaken with the backing of global pension funds in markets across Australia, China, Japan Europe and the US.

Despite the prospect of global trade turmoil, the company reaffirmed its forecast 2021 fiscal year operating earnings per security at 62.7c, a 9% lift on last year.

“COVID-19 continues to disrupt markets. We have adapted the way our business is operating to meet these changes. Importantly, we are well positioned to provide opportunities for our customers to meet supply chain requirements,” Mr Goodman said.

Major corporations are chasing ever larger warehouses as they restructure their business, and Mr Goodman said the company’s development work had doubled over the past 12 months, “with strong levels of precommitment and long lease terms being sought by our customers, as they secure essential infrastructure to support their operations”.