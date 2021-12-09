Gold Coast’s longest running boarding kennels go to auction

Buyers will vie for top spot in the dog house as the long-running Nerang Pet Motel goes under the hammer on Saturday.

Sprawled across 4.7ha of land on two separate titles at 308-310 Gilston Rd, Nerang, the property also includes two houses, one with six bedrooms and the other with five bedrooms, as well as a triple bay farm shed and a number of smaller sheds, horse paddocks and timber stables.

The family-owned licenced business attached to number 308 has operated as cat and dog boarding kennels for more than 40 years.

Marketing agent Michael Mahon, of M-Motion, said the listing had attracted high interest from interstate and overseas buyers, drawn by the land content and prospect of a relaxed country lifestyle just minutes from town.

“There are two houses, and whilst you could do a lot with them, the prospect is to build new.

In addition, you have stables, sheds, storage as well as guest and worker accommodation,” Mr Mahon said.

“From a commercial perspective, the Nerang Pet Motel is a business that provides a great income, revenue stream and flexibility. Moreover, what an opportunity to work for yourself and build a thriving business.

“It’s a very viable and professional business as it stands, however there are huge opportunities to enhance and improve and expand that business and potentially look at complementary services, like veterinary or grooming services,” he said.

The property has combined street frontage of 165m street frontage, while the rear of the block faces the Nerang River.

It is rural zoned but connected to town water and council services, with local schools and shops less than ten minutes’ drive.

“You feel like you’re a million miles to anywhere. But in reality, you’re practically in town,” Mr Mahon said.