Real commercial

Gold Coast property: Iconic JJ’s takeaway site at Tugun for sale

News
Aleisha Dawson | 12 JANUARY 2022

THE future of a well-known Gold Coast takeaway and convenience store is uncertain after the block on which it sits on hit the market.

The iconic JJ’s on Golden Four site is on the market for the first time in more than 40 years and has attracted plenty of attention.

The iconic JJ’s site at Tugun is for sale.

Inside JJ’s.

An aerial photo of the site.

Lachlan Marshall and Jared Johnson from Harcourts Coastal Commercial alongside Ed Cherry from Harcourts Coastal are marketing the property.

“We’ve had really strong interest,” Mr Marshall said.

“We’ve had a lot of local interest and I would say 50 per cent has come from interstate.”

Iconic JJ’s Takeaway site at Tugun for sale.

JJ’s over the years.

Mr Marshall said JJ’s had a lease on the property and would remain operating until the lease expired or an agreement was made with the incoming buyer.

“Buyers could look at using the property as a land holding and keeping them as a tenant or some developers would purchase it and look to act on it sooner rather than later,” he said.

“That is something they would have to discuss with the current tenant.”

The iconic JJ’s Takeaway site at Tugun for sale.

The 496 sqm block is on Tugun’s most sort after streets – Golden Four Drive – and is one of only two commercially zoned parcels of land on the southern end of the street.

The site has medium density zoning, a 23m height limit and beach access with an easement.

JJ’s, which was formerly the 25 Hour Shop, offers a range of takeaway foods with eat in, veranda and outside dining areas.

The property goes to auction on February 9.

    Related Articles

    News

    Allan McLean: Gippsland premier’s Duart Homestead hits market in Maffra

    Allan McLean: Gippsland premier’s Duart Homestead hits market in Maffra

    News

    Coonara Springs: Olinda restaurant sells after two years on market

    Coonara Springs: Olinda restaurant sells after two years on market

    News

    Skyhomes with balcony pools set for $250m Qld hotel development

    Skyhomes with balcony pools set for $250m Qld hotel development
    Related Articles

    News

    Allan McLean: Gippsland premier’s Duart Homestead hits market in Maffra

    Allan McLean: Gippsland premier’s Duart Homestead hits market in Maffra

    News

    Coonara Springs: Olinda restaurant sells after two years on market

    Coonara Springs: Olinda restaurant sells after two years on market

    News

    Skyhomes with balcony pools set for $250m Qld hotel development

    Skyhomes with balcony pools set for $250m Qld hotel development
    Australia’s leading destination for commercial property news, including information on buying, leasing, investing, small business, inspiration and style. Powered by Australia’s leading news organisations.