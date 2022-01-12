Gold Coast property: Iconic JJ’s takeaway site at Tugun for sale

THE future of a well-known Gold Coast takeaway and convenience store is uncertain after the block on which it sits on hit the market.

The iconic JJ’s on Golden Four site is on the market for the first time in more than 40 years and has attracted plenty of attention.

Lachlan Marshall and Jared Johnson from Harcourts Coastal Commercial alongside Ed Cherry from Harcourts Coastal are marketing the property.

“We’ve had really strong interest,” Mr Marshall said.

“We’ve had a lot of local interest and I would say 50 per cent has come from interstate.”

Mr Marshall said JJ’s had a lease on the property and would remain operating until the lease expired or an agreement was made with the incoming buyer.

“Buyers could look at using the property as a land holding and keeping them as a tenant or some developers would purchase it and look to act on it sooner rather than later,” he said.

“That is something they would have to discuss with the current tenant.”

The 496 sqm block is on Tugun’s most sort after streets – Golden Four Drive – and is one of only two commercially zoned parcels of land on the southern end of the street.

The site has medium density zoning, a 23m height limit and beach access with an easement.

JJ’s, which was formerly the 25 Hour Shop, offers a range of takeaway foods with eat in, veranda and outside dining areas.

The property goes to auction on February 9.