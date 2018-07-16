Gold Coast considers underwater reef cemetery

The Gold Coast could become the first place in Australia with a “memorial reef” that would double as an artificial dive site and an underwater cemetery.

Mayor Tom Tate revealed the plan to The Australian, after the Gold Coast was overlooked for the sinking of the HMAS Tobruk and HMAS Darwin.

Gold Coast City Council had sought the historic warships to create new dive sites and boost the region’s appeal to divers. Instead, Tate says sinking a custom built pyramid was his “plan B” to establish an artificial dive site off the Southport Spit.

But on Friday, the Mayor revealed he had asked council’s CEO to include an underwater “tomb” to the feasibility study for a dive site. Under the plan, people’s ashes would be buried in different locations of the dive site, similar to the Neptune Memorial Park in Miami, Florida.

“We’re running out of cemetery space here, so if you want to see your late loved ones, you could dive down and see them there,” says Mayor Tate. “People will go to a happy grave among the marine life, and no one will be able to deface their tomb.”

In Miami, cremation ashes are mixed in a three-step process to create a reef feature, such a cockle shell shape. Families are able to add a small feature, such as a handwritten note or handprint in the cement mould. The feature is then protectively stored before deployment which is scheduled according to weather conditions, the diver’s availability and the family’s wish to participate.

When the time comes, family members can observe the deployment from a boat or assist with placement within the memorial reef. The cost runs to about $US4600 ($6200) for a cremation and placement package.

Tate acknowledges the Gold Coast plan is in its very early stages but he is confident it will work. “I’m pushing it,” he says. He also committed to making a “sky rail” type of attraction a reality in Springbrook National Park, to carry visitors over the treetops to the peak.

In 2016, the Palaszczuk government said such a proposal would not get approval after repealing amendments to the Nature Conservation Act made by the Newman government.

But Tate says he will not be deterred, having drawn inspiration from the Skyrail Rainforest Cableway in Barron Gorge, Cairns. “It’ll be different when I’m doing it,” he says.

“I want my grandchild to be going up there, and if they can’t walk the whole trail I want them to be able to catch this up and see all the subtropical rainforest. We have to do so many more things for tourism.”

This article originally appeared on www.theaustralian.com.au/property.