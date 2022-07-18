GMHBA Stadium project a boost for Geelong’s foodie hot spots

The final part of the redevelopment of GMHBA Stadium and the expansion of events held at the Kardinia Park venue offer a mouth-watering opportunity for surrounding businesses, a leading Geelong commercial real estate agent said.

Gartland, Geelong director Michael De Stefano said the stadium expansion is playing a leading role in transforming the food and beverage offerings in the neighbourhood near the South Geelong venue.

Mr De Stefano has listed the home to a prominent Moorabool St restaurant for private sale.

The two-storey bluestone building at 310 Moorabool St offers the opportunity to new operators to make a fresh start in the prime position.

“All the infrastructure is in place for somebody to go in and start operating,” he said.

“It’s an amazing kitchen, all the infrastructure that goes through to a function room upstairs, and another bar.”

The restaurant offers a large glass atrium dining area with the high-profile location close to the CBD and GMHBA Stadium.

Zoned Residential Schedule 1, the 559sq m corner block is being offered with vacant possession.

“With the redevelopment and expansion of the club as well and the stadium being used for more and more purposes, there the opportunity for somebody to establish in a highly recognised building which is really paramount at the moment,” Mr De Stefano said.

“We’ve seen new owners go in at the Manbo Tower just down the road and the excitement with that and what will happen the with stadium moving forward is quite exciting,” he said.

Mr De Stefano said most inquiries were coming from hospitality operators.

“Watch this space, hopefully we end up with another really good operator there.

“I think the culinary position of Geelong has really gentrified.

“Not all that long ago that Little Malop St West End precinct didn’t exist

“The way people are looking at hospitality in Geelong is vastly different to what it was five years ago.”