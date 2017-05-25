Real commercial

Global buyers lock eyes on Australian hotel market

News
Adrian Ballantyne | 25 MAY 2017
The Hilton Melbourne South Wharf.
The Hilton Melbourne South Wharf.

Global hotel operators have set their sights on Australia with a string of recent deals offering buoyancy to an otherwise lacklustre market.

In its first quarter review of Asia Pacific hotel trends, CBRE says Australia looks more appealing than ever to overseas buyers.

It says Australia had been identified as a “growth centre” with expansions in a number of key markets.

Commercial Insights: Subscribe to receive the latest news and updates

It comes despite the constraints on local investors struggling to find quality property at the right price.

“Perth continues to attract attention from investors seeking countercyclical plays,” the report says. “Cairns and the Gold Coast are seeing some interest but there is a lack of stock for sale in both markets.”

The Asia Pacific Hotel Trends report found, overall, investment turnover was largely unchanged quarter-on-quarter at (US)$2.1 billion in the first four months of this year.

“Most deals this quarter involved foreign investors purchasing assets in major cities from local vendors,” the report states.

Major transactions included Daisho Properties’ acquisition of the Collins Arch development project in Melbourne. Daisho already owns a number of hotels in Australia.
The Mercure Hotel in Geelong sold earlier this year.
Other major transactions included the sale of Hilton Melbourne at South Wharf for $230 million by UOL Group Ltd.

For local investors, the report says there is a strong focus on mid-tier smaller assets in regional markets and leisure destinations.

That sentiment was showcased by Event Hospitality and Entertainment’s recent purchase of the Mercure Hotel in Geelong.

The analysis, which focused on markets in Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, Vietnam and Australia, also points to the advent of automation and how it is quietly revolutionising the industry.

Reservations, check-ins, room access, lighting and housekeeping can now completed through phone app technology.

“Faced with high costs and manpower shortages, hotels in Asia Pacific have already begun to introduce automated check-in and check-out along with in-room innovations such as sensors to control lighting and air conditioning,” the report states.

“However, many operators believe automation has its limitations and can actually compromise their ability to provide guests with high quality personalised service.”

Related Articles

News

Sprawling lifestyle property ready for new owners

Sprawling lifestyle property ready for new owners

News

Coleraine National Hotel hits the market with $70k price tag

Coleraine National Hotel hits the market with $70k price tag

News

Two property players to use renewables on a larger scale

Two property players to use renewables on a larger scale
Related Articles

News

Sprawling lifestyle property ready for new owners

Sprawling lifestyle property ready for new owners

News

Coleraine National Hotel hits the market with $70k price tag

Coleraine National Hotel hits the market with $70k price tag

News

Two property players to use renewables on a larger scale

Two property players to use renewables on a larger scale
Australia’s leading destination for commercial property news, including information on buying, leasing, investing, small business, inspiration and style. Powered by Australia’s leading news organisations.