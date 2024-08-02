Glenroy: Merri-bek Council puts heritage-listed library, designed by architect Harry Winbush, up for sale

Merri-bek Council is looking to book in a $3.3m+ sale for the Brutalist-inspired former Glenroy library in Melbourne’s northern suburbs.

The building at 737 Pascoe Vale Rd is on the market for the first time in 54 years, after the council opened the $30.1m Glenroy Community Hub on Wheatsheaf Rd, including a new library, two years ago.

Set on a 1813sq m site, the ex-library is being advertised as a potential occupation, investment or development opportunity, subject to council approval.

RELATED: Jetstar Airlines home for sale for $65m, but may be bulldozed

Why burger chain Carl’s Jr is failing in Australia

Aesop founder relists retail precinct formerly owned by Tony Mokbel

The 1970-built library was designed by Harry Winbush, who was head of Melbourne Technical College’s (now RMIT University) architecture course from 1943 to 1968.

Winbush designed many of Greater Melbourne’s buildings including fire stations, theatres, hospitals and the Moonee Ponds Trugo club.

Another of his creations was the now-demolished Bombers’ home at Windy Hill, Essendon, named the A.F. Showers Pavilion.

From 1964 to 1973, he wrote a column titled “No place like home” for the Melbourne Sun newspaper which later became the Herald Sun.

The former Glenroy library is protected under a Merri-bek Council heritage overlay, as the municipality’s first purpose-built library and an intact Brutalist-inspired building.

Located in a Commercial 1 zone, the property features 13 car parks and is accessible via Gladstone Pde and Grandview St.

MORE: Hospitality guru of Grazeland fame’s new Preston venue Bar Mexico for sale

50-year loans? Big banks discuss future of mortgages

Fitzroys’ Ervin Niyaz and David Bourke are heading the sales campaign.

Mr Niyaz said in the week-and-a-half since the site had been listed, more than 35 buyers had gotten in touch.

“There has been a couple of international fast food restaurants who have made inquiries, three of them in fact,” he said.

Locally-based developers, business owners and childcare operators have also inquired, along with a few groups interested in transforming the building into a mixed commercial and residential site.

Mr Niyaz said he was seeking clarification about how the heritage listing might affect any redevelopment opportunities.

Mr Bourke said the property was close to Glenroy train station, bus services, schools, the M80 Ring Road, major roadways and several shops.

The former library will be auctioned at 1pm on August 16.

Sign up to the Herald Sun Weekly Real Estate Update. Click here to get the latest Victorian property market news delivered direct to your inbox.

MORE: Townhouse in the former Bulla Dairy Foods factory comes to market

Open House Melbourne: Inside former lunatic asylum, explore CityLink’s control room

Oakleigh: Home of break and crash room biz Smash Splash set to go under the hammer