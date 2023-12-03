Get a foot in the door of Tassie’s wine sector

AN award-winning vineyard in northern Tasmania has come to market, offering budding or established wine cultivators a foot in the door of this thriving industry.

Brook Eden Vineyard at Lebrina dates back to 1988 and is credited among the founding members of the Tamar Wine Tourism Route.

The Adams Rd property covers 30ha, with an additional 12ha in two adjoining titles available for buyers with expansion in mind.

Its grape varieties include pinot noir, chardonnay, pinot gris and lagrein, an Italian red variety.

The vineyard is listed for sale by Neil Colbeck from Sushames Real Estate, who said it has caught the eye of buyers far and wide.

“Alongside local inquiries, Tassie’s cool climate attracts regular inquiry from the mainland and further abroad,” he said.

“Some to move here, and others to add to an existing portfolio.”

Mr Colbeck noted several features that set this property apart.

“It is established, has a recognisable brand, and it is not reliant on the sale of current release vintages having cellared wines to be more mature,” he said.

“With its walk-in walkout option, there is no delay into the market while vines are planted and reaching production maturity.”

Under the current tenure, developments include rebuilding an original cottage, a new winery building and cellar door complex, plus the installation of a water storage complex for the vineyard, domestic and garden needs.

A commercial kitchen services the cellar door area.

The property has a stylish two-plus bedroom homestead.

A recently renewed wine complex — measuring 27m x 11.5m — allows for winemaking onsite if the next owner desires.

Mr Colbeck said the property features “tremendous water resources”, reserves and natural wetlands.

He said dams on the property conservatively have a combined 30 megalitre capacity.

“The property is run as organically as practicable, with vine health and nutrition a focus,” he said.

“So too is nurturing and preserving the natural and native environment of the property to provide a sustainable future and to enhance the attraction and experience.

“This picturesque property has a wonderful diversity of lifestyle, habitat, scenery and an opportunity for new owners to take over and enjoy themselves.”

The property is within minutes of Providence Vineyard, Apogee, Clover Hill, The Ridge North Lilydale, and Leaning Church Vineyard (formerly Lalla Gully) — an area acclaimed for producing quality wines. A little further around the road, wineries include Bay of Fires, Delamere, Sinapius, Pipers Brook, Jansz and Delamere.

No.167 Adams Rd, Lebrina is listed for sale at “Offers over $3m” plus SAV and P&E.

Details of stock inventories at valuation plus plant and equipment are available for potential purchasers seeking a walk-in walkout sale from Neil Colbeck, Sushames Real Estate.

Sale of the property includes rights to 2024 fruit and revenues, if the sale occurs within the harvest period.