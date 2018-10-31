Geelong’s Freemasons Hall on market after 75 years

The ornate former Masonic Hall at 79 Gheringhap St, Geelong, has been listed for sale in an expressions of interest campaign.

It held the secrets of local freemasons for 75 years, now see inside the incredible 21st century conversion of Geelong’s Freemason’s Hall.

The heritage-protected three-storey building built in 1926 at 79 Gheringhap St, Geelong, was converted for use as an office complex after Geelong Unity and Prudence Lodge sold out at the turn of the century and relocated to a new home in Belmont.

Today, the ornate building is home to firm West, Carr & Harvey, but has hit the market for sale or lease as the tenants prepare to relocate to a bigger home in 2019.

Darcy Jarman, Geelong West agent Tim Darcy says the local consortium that owns the property has a preference of finding a tenant for the building, but will sell should the right price come along during the expressions of interest campaign that closes on November 29.

The asking rent is $200,000 a year.

“It’s in painstakingly good condition. It’s been exceptionally well maintained throughout their tenure,” Darcy says.

“It carries a very high level of presentation throughout. It’s a three level building with an internal lift. It provides an abundance of natural light, good lofty ceiling heights that provide a lot of character to complement the commercial use.

“It’s got a good mix of private meeting rooms and offices and good open plan areas as well.

“It caters for very much the modern day requirements for office space.

“It’s all ready to go, there is nothing for anybody to do except walk in and operate there tomorrow,” he says.

The conversion retains many of the building’s features, including the original ornate ceilings, large pairs of doors and leadlight windows.