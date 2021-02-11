Geelong: Former ambulance site offers development options

Potential buyers are circling a former Geelong ambulance property as residential development or commercial site.

The 658sq m wedge-shaped property at 36 Kilgour Street, Geelong, has been listed for auction on February 20.

McGrath, Geelong agent David Cortous has set price hopes at $620,000 to $680,000 for the property, which is being sold by Ambulance Victoria.

Mr Cortous said the near-CBD site carries a Residential 1 zoning, giving the opportunity for residential development.

“There is plenty of interest from a mixture of builders and people that may want to use it for office space, subject to council approval,” he said.

“I lends itself to a two-townhouse development site.

“It’s a great spot, right on the fringe of the CBD, smack bang between the stadium and the CBD.”

The property is on the fringe of an active development area, including the Kilgour Place mixed-use residential development of the old Gordon TAFE Moorabool Street campus, with a number of other townhouses being erected on private land in nearby streets.

“It’s a lifestyle location — you park your car and you walk to everything, that’s the lifestyle people want,” Mr Cortous said.

The property has frontages to Carr and Kilgour streets and is opposite the train line, close to South Geelong station.

The present building has four large offices plus a reception area, store rooms and a large garage.