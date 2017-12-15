Geelong building supplier sells up after 50 years

Geelong’s Leen family’s 50-year association with selling building supplies from a North Geelong site is coming to an end following a recent auction.

The site of Leen’s Building Supplies business at 2-12 Victor St, North Geelong, sold under the hammer to a local construction services company for $1.555 million.

Darcy Jarman, Geelong West agent Tim Darcy said a crowd of about 25 people witnessed the auction where two local parties competed for the 1557sq m property.

“The two parties were fairly aggressively going after it from the get-go,” Darcy says.

“Ultimately it exceeded our reserve and we knocked it down to a local party.

“They were both local parties that were vying for it.”

Darcy says the successful party — a Geelong-based business that deals with the construction industry across the state — is looking to house its business on the site.

“It’s a high-grade, high quality industrial facility,” Darcy says.

“It’s been occupied and owned by the Leens for 50 years. They had their hardware business there.

While it has a significant building on the site, there was also concrete hardstand space available to the buyers.

“It has three separate street entry and exit points and over 104 metres street frontage,” he said.

The decision to sell cam as the family winds down building supplies part of the business, which has been involved in commercial demolition in the Geelong region for more than 50 years,

Leen’s Building Supplies opened as a separate business in 2007 and closed permanently last month.

This article from The Advertiser was originally published as “Leens family sells North Geelong building supplies yard at auction”.