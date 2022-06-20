Geelong baggy green supplier searching for new digs

News owners of a Geelong textile mill that’s produced the fabric for Australian cricket’s baggy green cap is on hunt for new, modern premises in the region.

Australian Textile Investments (ATI) completed the purchase of Geelong Textile Group’s Geelong Textiles and Geelong Dyeing in a deal finalised this month.

ATI chairman Floyd Legge said the new owners had already met with management and staff to identify opportunities for expansion over the next few years.

“We have already commenced the process of looking for new premises in the Geelong area, as our intention is to relocate Geelong Textiles into a modern manufacturing facility,” he said.

“Geelong Dyeing will remain in its current location for the foreseeable future.”

Mr Legge said all staff and management have been offered continuing employment with ATI as the owners chart areas to grow the business, potentially creating new jobs.

Mr Legge is a sixth generation pastoralist whose family is involved in fine merino wool since the 1850s and is also a director of central west New South Wales-based Ridgehaven Poll Dorsets.

He paid tribute to the Dimmick family, which is selling up after more than 50 years.

“While many other textile companies have closed their doors, the Dimmick family worked hard to keep the Geelong Textile Group operational by developing new, relevant products to meet the requirements of their customers,” he said.

Adamant International managing director John O’Connor, who managed the sale, said textiles manufactured from Australian wool still commanded premium prices.

“There is no doubt that while Australian wool continues to be valued as a commodity and textiles made from Australian wool remain in high demand, the sale of Geelong Textile Group to ATI will offer many opportunities to both entities.”

The Newtown mill has operated since 1920, creating create quality upholstery and apparel fabrics for commercial and domestic use.

Geelong Textiles has supplied the material for the Australian Test Cricket team’s baggy green caps, among other products including public transport seating and school uniforms.

A spokeswoman for the Dimmick family, Janine Shannon, said the family was delighted that businesses would remain in Australian hands.

“The synergy between producing wool and dyeing and processing wool bodes well for the future of the business.”

The group’s investment was a positive and strategic move into an associated industry, Mr Legge said.

“All of us have a passion for developing a uniquely Australian product and we believe that the Geelong Textile Group has capability to do so.

“My first introduction to the Geelong Textile Group occurred in 2019 when I needed some of our family-grown fine merino wool dyed and made into the fabric for the suits my groomsmen and I wore for my wedding.

“It was a wonderful experience – taking a raw Australian product and turning it into a luxury fabric, right here in Australia.”