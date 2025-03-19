’Game-changer’: Costco to open to non-members via partnership with DoorDash

Costco is now offering deliveries to non-members in a new partnership with DoorDash, with Aussie customers already branding the move a “game-changer”.

The collaboration will enable Aussies to have groceries from the US supermarket giant delivered right to their doors.

Same-day delivery will be available – even for those who aren’t Costco members – across Sydney, Melbourne, Perth, Adelaide and Brisbane, for those who are within about an hour of a Costco from Tuesday.

Mother of two Kimberly Caruso said shopping was a “task in itself” with her children, aged four and eight, in tow.

Working full-time in transport logistics while her husband works the night shift, the 36-year-old from Epping in Melbourne’s north said the partnership would be a “phenomenal” timesaver for her.

“I don’t find the time to shop, it’s just wherever I can fit it in between pick-ups, drop-offs – my husband can try to duck out where he can when he’s awake, (but) it can be quite difficult, which is why this has excited me,” Ms Caruso said.

“When I go to the shops, I’m just quick – in and out – but with this I can have a look, know what I want to get, and can purchase in bulk which is just amazing, especially with school lunches and stuff.”

She said being able to buy groceries in bulk would also be much more affordable.

“I think it’s just going to be a game changer for everyone,” she said.

DoorDash vice president Simon Rossi said the move would allow Aussies to stock up on their favourite Costco items in weekly shops, or pick up forgotten dinner ingredients or late-night chocolate snacks.

He said it was “very exciting” that non-Costco members would be able to order from the major chain through DoorDash.

However, members will be able to benefit from exclusive member prices, promotions and offers.

“We feel that this partnership is really timely – the Australian families, small businesses and consumers alike are becoming more and more time poor, and the cost of living is becoming a greater challenge,” Mr Rossi said.

“This partnership provides both convenience in being able to sit at home and order, and great Costco products at affordable prices.”

Customers spending $150 or more are set to receive $20 off their first Costco order.

The move comes as Costco recently announced the opening of its largest Australian fuel station in the Melbourne suburb of Ardeer.

The membership-only retailer is also set to open the doors of its long awaited 16,000sqm warehouse in the same location on 9th April 2025.

Until the warehouse opening, the fuel station will operate from 7am to 7pm, Monday to Sunday, offering ULP 91, premium 98 and premium diesel across a whopping 38 filling bowsers.