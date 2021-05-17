Fyansford super site a gateway to Geelong’s future growth area

A gateway commercial site adjacent to the Geelong Ring Road offers an opportunity to capitalise on the region’s biggest future growth corridors.

The Department of Transport is selling the 10,950sq m Commercial 1 site at 160-170 Hamilton Highway, Fyansford.

NIA Harcourts agent Steve Bereza is handling the public tender campaign which closes on June 10.

The site is adjacent to the future Western Geelong Growth Area, an urban development zone with the potential to house about 23,000 dwellings and around 60,000 people, Mr Bereza said.

“Inquiry has been really strong on this as it’s a rare opportunity to acquire commercial land in Geelong of this size,” Mr Bereza said.

“It’s perfectly positioned on the corner of the ring road and the Hamilton Highway.

“The market for commercial and industrial property is now starting to increase.

“With the residential property market running hot that’s starting to trickle through and commercial and industrial demand is starting to flow through.”

It is located in a prime position on the Hamilton Highway between the Geelong Ring Road off-ramp and Clarkes Rd.

The site is exposed to 65,000 passing vehicles a day, according to Department of Transport data, with multiple street frontages measuring about 300m.

The site provides a western gateway to Geelong through Fyansford, where the neighbouring GenFyansford development is providing 1100 residential lots 15 minutes from the Geelong CBD.

The Commercial 1 zoning has a wide range of potential uses, including a service station, child care centre, offices and warehouses, subject to council approval.

“You’ve got Commercial 1 and Activity Centre zoning along Deviation Road in Fyansford, so it’s only a matter of time that it becomes another suburb of itself and has its own infrastructure, its own shopping centres,” Mr Bereza said

“This is ideal for someone to sit on that and wait for that growth.”