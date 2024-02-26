From celebrity chef to winemaker – Curtis Stone’s next move

He’s the Melbourne-born chef turned international small screen success story, now Curtis Stone has given us a rare glimpse inside the ranch renovation that is setting him on a new career path.

Since relocating stateside 17 or so years ago, Curtis Stone has gone from unknown Aussie to foodie hot property

The celebrity restauranteur has conquered the US and built an enviable foodie empire that sees him fronting a string of top-rating TV shows, managing some of LA’s hottest restaurants, and counting the likes of Oprah and Ellen amongst his biggest fans.

He’s also wed local actor, Lindsay Price – best known for roles in “Beverly Hills, 90210” and opposite Brooke Shields in “Lipstick Jungle” – and become a father to two sons in the process.

Yet, despite being a man with a fuller plate than most, when he stumbled upon a sprawling ranch in California’s Malibu, he was so won over by the property that he snapped it up — despite the fact that it required a serious amount of work.

“My wife Lindsay and I were looking for a space for her mum,” he exclusively told realestate.com.au.

“In the meantime, I had been doing so much filming from the test kitchen above Gwen, my restaurant and butcher shop in Hollywood, that I was on the look out to find a location to build a dedicated studio.

“With 100-year-old oak trees, an expanse of lush, green lawn, the rolling hills of vineyards, and the existing structure, it made a beautiful backdrop for weddings.

“We were shown a couple of other spots, but it may have been the vines that sold us on it!

Located in Malibu Canyon, about 20 kilometres from Pacific Coast Highway and the ocean, the pair ended up purchasing the property back in August 2021 — a purchase that added to their LA property portfolio, which already included a five-bedroom mansion, purchased for a reported $10.6 million back in 2018.

“Our boys, Hudson and Emerson, had some fun naming the property,” Mr Stone said. “I think the Lazy Oak was a contender at one point but we eventually settled on Four Stones Farm, which represents me and Linds and the boys.

While their “little piece of paradise” ticked all the boxes: established trees, rolling green hills, a vineyard, and a picturesque farmhouse with separate building surrounded by wine barrels, it also required a lot of work.

“There was only one existing building on the property so there is lots of potential for construction,” explained Mr Stone. “But I quickly realised not to bite off more than you can chew.

“With this in mind, we built out the existing building with five kitchen sets and an outdoor, brick kitchen with grill and a pizza oven. That happened over the course of a year. I really needed to get out of the test kitchen and give that back to the chefs so that took precedence

“With so much land, we are looking to get some housing under construction, and I’m looking forward to transforming the property into a functioning farm with gardens, orchards, and animals. The boys are really hoping for some pet llamas!

“It’s still a real work in progress but we’ve been actively filming from the ranch for about a year and a half.”

While Lindsay is immersed in the glitz and glam of Hollywood, Curtis says that both he and his wife shun the limelight in favour of a more normal existence.

“I think in general we prefer a more humbler, simpler kind of life,” he said

And it’s clear that the pair’s appetite for a down-to-earth, no-frills approach to living suits ranch life.

“There’s a tranquility to the place,” Mr Stone said. “We’re only 45 minutes from our house in LA, but it’s still an escape.

“We’ve hosted Thanksgiving from the ranch which has an idyllic feel to it — a long ranch table with family and friends gathered around with a view of the vines that made the wine we’re drinking just outside.

“My eldest son, Hudson, plays guitar in a band. We’ve set up a stage under one of the big oaks and hosted a concert for his bandmates’ families and our friends. I’ve invested in making memories there and that’s just what we’re doing.

Calling the aesthetic of the property “California chic with a slight ranch vibe” Mr Stone said that, while he has been the driving force in terms of the functionality of the property, his wife has taken control of the interior design.

“I leave the decorating to Linds,” he said. “I do the cooking, she does the decorating. But it’s very much like our home, chic and comfortable but liveable. Nothing too fussy or precious but discerning. My wife has great style and a good eye.

In addition to hosting family and friends, Curtis has also utilised the sprawling space for commercial purposes too.

“It’s just over 60 acres and had existing vines on the property, so I became a winemaker virtually overnight!” enthused the LA-based culinary entrepreneur.

“We harvested our first grapes last October — Cabernet, Merlot and Syrah — and it’s such an exciting, but also daunting endeavour!”

It’s also now a base for his production company, Sunny Side Up.

“My production company operates out of the space,” he said. “So the existing space ended up being the studio.

“We’ve filmed many hours of live television, educational cooking content, and now my latest video podcast from the ranch. At some point, I’ll have the gardens producing for the restaurants too.

Despite making seriously headway in two years, Mr Stone admits that his hopes for what the property could be is held back by the pace of the renovation and his time commitments.

“I wish I had more time to spend there, to oversee everything but that’s par for the course,” he said. “I’m a busy guy and this will be the place I come to when I’m ready to slow down.

“We’re not quite there yet,” he chuckled when quizzed on the completion of the renovation

“But soon we will. As much as I’d like to snap my fingers and have everything the way I want it, it takes time. The phrase: ‘Rome wasn’t built in a day’ resonates, and it’s something I must keep reminding myself.

“That and, just like good wine, it takes time to reach perfection!”