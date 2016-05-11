Fremder and Lasorovits offer up $80m Melbourne office building

The office block at 438 Elizabeth St is expected to fetch $80 million.

Interests associated with Melbourne businessmen Max Fremder and Ron Lasarovits have put a major office block in one of the busiest areas of the central business district on the block for about $80 million.

They are planning to sell the 10-level office building at 438 ­Elizabeth St, which boasts a large retail frontage that is expected to appeal to investors and developers.

Colliers International’s Daniel Wolman, Matt Stagg and John Marasco and Teska Carson’s ­Michael Ludski will sell the complex that last traded in 2005 when the Australian Manufacturing Workers Union sold it for $28 million.

The building spans a net lettable area of about 13,812sqm and includes four prime retail tenancies. It is almost fully leased, anchored by RMIT University, and returns income of about $4.5 million per annum.

“This offering represents an opportunity to secure a commanding office and retail investment situated within one of the Melbourne CBD’s most dynamic and evolving precincts, the civic core,” Wolman says.

The precinct is also the epicentre of high-rise residential apartment tower development in the Melbourne CBD, and the property carries future development potential with a flexible Capital City 1 zoning.

Elsewhere in the city, a South Melbourne office building yesterday sold for $9.125m to a local private investor. Colliers Internat­ional’s Andrew Ryan and CBRE’s Ed Wright handled the sale of 9-17 Raglan Street.

The 1696sqm building was offered for sale with vacant possession. It represented a capital value of $5380 per square metre on a building rate.

This article originally appeared on www.theaustralian.com.au/property.