Real commercial

Frasers to build Eastern Creek shopping mall

News
Richard Ferguson | 08 NOVEMBER 2016
The Western Sydney Parklands. Picture: Western Sydney Parklands.
The Western Sydney Parklands. Picture: Western Sydney Parklands.

Singapore-backed developer Frasers has won exclusive development rights for a site in the Western Sydney Parklands and plans to build a 50,0000sqm shopping mall, which the NSW government said would inject more than $100 million worth of investment into the city’s west.

The new retail centre will make up part of a $700 million development pipeline for Frasers Australia, which includes its planned residential development in Melbourne’s Wyndham Vale, with the site purchased last week from a local farming couple for $95 million.

The Western Sydney Parklands Trust remain owners of the site and Frasers will contribute an access fee to build and operate there.

It’s a great location in Western Sydney, one of the biggest population catchment areas in the country, and we see great potential in this development

Western Sydney Parklands Trust executive director Suellen Fitzgerald says the new shopping centre will create a long-term income stream for the trust.

“(It) will allow the trust to manage the remainder of the Parklands and deliver significant benefits to the Western Sydney community,” she says.

Frasers head of retail Peri Macdonald says the Eastern Creek shopping centre was part of a wider Western Sydney strategy.

“It’s a great location in Western Sydney, one of the biggest population catchment areas in the country, and we see great potential in this development,” he says.

Construction is set to start next year, subject to approval, with the centre expected to open by 2018.

“The first stage would be a neighbourhood convenience centre and we’re focused on large format retail and bulky goods after that, but it’s really subject to demand from our customers,” he says.

Related Articles

News

Sprawling lifestyle property ready for new owners

Sprawling lifestyle property ready for new owners

News

Coleraine National Hotel hits the market with $70k price tag

Coleraine National Hotel hits the market with $70k price tag

News

Two property players to use renewables on a larger scale

Two property players to use renewables on a larger scale
Related Articles

News

Sprawling lifestyle property ready for new owners

Sprawling lifestyle property ready for new owners

News

Coleraine National Hotel hits the market with $70k price tag

Coleraine National Hotel hits the market with $70k price tag

News

Two property players to use renewables on a larger scale

Two property players to use renewables on a larger scale
Australia’s leading destination for commercial property news, including information on buying, leasing, investing, small business, inspiration and style. Powered by Australia’s leading news organisations.