Forrest’s Platypi cafe, chocolaterie a business opportunity to savour

News
Nicole Mayne | 04 JANUARY 2021

The home of Platypi Chocolate, 73 Grant Street, Forrest, is on the market.

Buyers can dine out on the popularity of Forrest with a sweet business opportunity in the heart of the Otway Ranges township.

An architecturally designed cafe and chocolaterie — a favourite pit stop for visitors to the area — has hit the market as part of a scenic 9700sq m freehold property with multiple income streams.

The Platypi Chocolate building and business is offered for sale alongside a purpose-built studio apartment and renovated two-bedroom house ideal for holiday accommodation.

The building was designed to showcase the setting’s natural beauty.

Great Ocean Properties, Apollo Bay agent Gary Van Someren has listed the property, at 73 Grant Street, Forrest, with price hopes of $1.7m.

Mr Van Someren said Forrest, a popular mountain biking destination just over an hour from Geelong, had taken off in recent years.

He said the peaceful property offered a chance for someone new to build a future in the town and enjoy a country vibe.

Get in touch with nature.

“It would suit someone that wants to get out of the city and run a business,” he said.

“The business is sold as part of it or someone might want to come in and do something completely different.

“The options are pretty open and everything’s there.

“Forrest has the bike tracks and it’s really become quite a popular place with the little brewery.”

Inside the cafe.

Outdoor dining.

The cafe, located opposite Forrest’s mountain bike trail head and picnic area, has been designed to sit among the treetops and features a corten steel wall and native forest views through floor-to-ceiling windows.

It is licensed for 80 patrons and has four seating areas, including a covered balcony and dog-friendly space at the rear.

The new owners can take advantage of a well-appointed commercial kitchen and servery, while the chocolate production area below is where the signature honeycomb echidnas and hot chocolate bombs are created.

Mr Van Sorensen said the business was a drawcard for regulars and tourists, with online sales and growing wholesale demand boosting revenue.

Kick back in a hammock.

The two-bedroom bungalow has been renovated.

He said the other dwellings could be a permanent base or provide an additional income stream.

“There is one that has been specifically designed as holiday accommodation, a studio, and there’s a two-bedroom house next to it,” he said.

“You have the opportunity to rent out both of those.”

The studio has a kitchenette, bathroom, adjoining workshop and a deck taking in views of the property’s grassed area and native trees.

The house offers a modern kitchen and open-plan dining and living area with hardwood floors and exposed beams.

