Former MasterChef warehouse up for lease

News
Stephen Nicholls
First published 01 May 2025, 11:34am
Former winners of Masterchef Australia; Julie Goodwin, Adam Liaw and Kate Bracks. Pictured for Sunday Magazine. Pic: Damien Pleming

Former winners of Masterchef Australia; Julie Goodwin, Adam Liaw and Kate Bracks know the Doody St premises well. Pic: Damien Pleming

An iconic piece of Australian TV history is up for rent.

The inner-city warehouse where top-rating cooking show MasterChef was shown the door has come up for lease again.

MasterChef Australia was produced at the heritage-style brick building at 9-13 Doody St, Alexandria for the first five years of the show.

A Daily Telegraph report in August 2012 said the new owners were not committed to continuing to host the production, prompting an interstate move.

And despite producers Shine Australia and broadcaster Network Ten denying a decision had been made at the time, sure enough, the famous show headed to Melbourne and has been there ever since.

The warehouse is currently home to fashion house Sass & Bide, but they’re vacating.

MasterChef Australia was produced here for the first five years of the show.

The last MasterChef produced at Doody St was the MasterChef Australia All-Stars series of 2012, which featured a range of returning contestants from the first three seasons, including season one and season three winners Julie Goodwin and Kate Bracks.

The current tenant, Sass & Bide, which has its office there is vacating but Colliers agents Jeremy Green and Jackson Wray don’t think they’ll have much trouble attracting a new one.

“We’ve only had it advertised since last week and we’ve already had a dozen inquiries,” Mr Green said.

“We’ve already got interest from a furniture company and multiple fashion brands.

A furniture company is one of several firms interested in taking over the lease.

The building is very well located.

“It’s got a big street presence and it’s a lovely character building, so one of those guys will jump at it.”

The current rent is $915k per annum, plus parking. The 14 parking bays are tipped to cost $40k-$50k per year.

“Parking is very tight in South Sydney,” Mr Wray said.

He said the building was arguably South Sydney’s most famous freehold commercial building with a rich history.

“This would be the best freehold property to come to market for lease in recent times,” Mr Wray added.

The property offers excellent connectivity to Sydney CBD, the airport, and surrounding areas. The building is positioned within a thriving commercial precinct, with easy access to major arterial roads and public transport, while also having parking for both tenants and visitors.

