Former Chatswood brothel site sells for more than $5m

A former Sydney brothel which ran for 20 years, describing itself as a “space to blow clients’ minds”, sold for a massive price.

Property records reveal the former “erotic venue” on Victoria Ave Chatswood sold for $5,610,000 at auction in April.

The site near the Chatswood CBD, which was vacant at the time of sale, is alleged to have operated for close to 20 years and had eight showers and multiple rooms of mirrored walls.

Prior to the sale, the 483sq m site was owner occupied and had been trading as Victoria’s Secrets Bordello.

The site was marketed as “freehold with development upside” suited to a mixed use redevelopment with a 14m height limit and local centre zoning.

The former owner did well from the sale almost doubling their 2005 purchase price of $2.88m, according to property records.

The site was sold through Sutton Anderson – Crows Nest with agent Brad Sutton saying it attracted a lot of interest and was bought with a view to eventually develop.

“The site offered great potential for redevelopment into a residential site,” he said.

“If it didn’t have that residential development opportunity, you wouldn’t get as much interest. That’s what drove up the price.”

Mr Sutton said the property was vacant at the time of sale as the bordello had ceased trading.

It is currently being leased to a business unrelated to the sex services industry.

The property is among a string of licensed brothels that have hit the market in recent years, some offering continued use as brothels with others being repurposed into office or retail space.

The site of a popular Western Sydney brothel has been on the market since late 2022 with an updated price of $2,995,000 through Solve Commercial Real Estate.

It was previously listed through another agency with a guide of $3.5m.

Located on Forge St Blacktown, the freestanding duplex building is in the centre of the suburb’s industrial precinct and includes two units.

The site is home to Blacktown 40, an adult service parlour that touts itself as ‘the best brothel in Blacktown’. Blacktown 40 is one of several brothels in the suburb.

A North Sydney property licenced to a brothel for the past 15 years also remains on the market.

The property, at 115 Pacific Highway, has been described as an “exceptionally rare opportunity to purchase a freehold asset located in the epicentre of North Sydney”.

The listing says it is “leased to a fully licensed Bordello which has been in occupation of the premises for 15 years and provides a brand new 5-year lease plus option”.

The business is known as Pure Massage and advertises “relaxing massage to help you feel better and relieve the pressures of the day”.

Agent Nick Moloney, from Raine and Horne Commercial, said the property had a price guide of $3.15 million and had received strong interest from investors.

The site of a brothel at 3 Alan St Fairfield sold in July for an undisclosed price.

The business that had been operating at the “mixed use house” was known as both Cherry Blossom Brothel and the Fairfield Brothel.

The house had four rooms each with their own ensuite and a reception and waiting area.

Ray White Commercial’s head of research Vanessa Rader said it was not unusual for a number of brothels to be available on the market at any one time.

“Brothels come and go on the market, they require approvals to be licensed and operated,” she said.

“I think a lot of the potential of properties such as these comes from the opportunity to transform them into something new. There are a few attractive uses such as a shop or an office that they offer for investors, as well as conversion potential into a larger space.”