Footscray phone tower block has buyers on hold ahead of rare auction

A tiny government property housing a mobile phone tower is expected to ring up a sale with a very different kind of bill shock this month.

Despite spanning a minuscule 43.9sq m and adjoining a train line, the patch of dirt at 6 Whitehall Street, Footscray, is getting good reception thanks to its unusual tenant and a surprisingly low expected sale price.

Teska Carson director George Takis said mum and dad investors would vie with institutional groups and super funds for the offering that supports 4G and 5G mobile phone networks.

RELATED: Melbourne’s supercharged, rising property markets: Hotspotting

Bimbo: Brunswick Street, Fitzroy bar sells to Australian Venue Co

No Mans Fort: Incredible 23-bedroom military fort house with helipad up for sale

With most towers placed on top of existing buildings, the Department of Finance and Treasury listing with an about $400,000 expected sale price is an unusual chance to pick up such a property without paying millions.

“This is rare, it’s like a Tattslotto ticket,” Mr Takis said.

All parties were dialled in to the more than $70,000 a year rental return provided by telecommunications infrastructure group Axicom, he said.

The lease is paid a year in advance and has a 6 per cent rise factored in every 12 months.

SIGN UP FOR OUR FREE WEEKLY REAL ESTATE NEWSLETTER

If Axicom decline to continue their lease when it ends in 2030, Mr Takis said another would replace it.

“It’s very hard to get permits and approvals to get them up,” Mr Takis said.

“It’s there for a reason, and if they (Axicom) were to go, it would be taken up by someone else. It was previously a Hutchison tower.”

Several buyers with early offers have already been asked to hold until the April 29 auction when he’s even expecting a few phone bidders as Sydney-based groups pursue the property.

Sign up to the Herald Sun Weekly Real Estate Update. Click here to get the latest Victorian property market news delivered direct to your inbox.

MORE: Basketball court, jail doors used in Fitzroy North factory conversion

Caroline Springs house price record: Mansion tops $2m

Justin Blumfield: Premiership Bomber kicks on retro Brighton pad