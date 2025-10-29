Flinders Lane: Cha Ching Group owner snaps up new premises

A restaurant operator in one of the Melbourne CBD’s premier dining strips has acquired a third premises on the street for $1.9m.

The ground-floor site at 333 Flinders Lane has been added to Cha Ching Group owner and head chef Ken Leung’s investment portfolio.

Mr Leung established the Asian fusion eatery Cha Ching on Flinders Lane, in October 2022.

In addition to its menu, the restaurant is known for its coloured LED lights and neon signage, – reminiscent of Hong Kong’s own famous neon signs – designed by Brunswick design studio We Are Humble’s Tom Orton and Kim Lai.

Mr Leung’s second Flinders Lane venue is the Lexy Restaurant & Bar which offers Pan-Asian dining.

Hospitality is something of a tradition in his family, as his parents have run a Cantonese and dim sum restaurant in Kowloon, Hong, for more than five decades.

Mr Leung himself formerly worked at Hong Kong’s Michelin-starred Saint George Restaurant and Melbourne’s Lucy Liu, Red Spice Road and Silks Restaurant.

The industry veteran, who also is an investor, said he bought the 333 Flinders Lane shopfront to add to his property portfolio.

He said a fellow restaurant operator could potentially rent out the space, pending a permit.

Mr Leung is also planning on opening his own third restaurant on Flinders Lane, likely next mid-next year.

No. 333 Flinders Lane’s ground floor was listed as a vacant premises which could potentially be turned into a showroom, retail offering, office, or food and beverage operation.

The 304sq m address with a 4m-high ceiling and two basement car parks on the title is a short walk from Flinders St station.

It passed in at a recent auction but sold shortly afterwards following negotiations.

Commercial real estate agency Cushman & Wakefield’s Anthony Kirwan, Jack Cooper and George Davies managed the marketing campaign.

Mr Kirwan said 70 onlookers watched the site go under the hammer.

“The campaign attracted 48 inquiries and eight inspections, with interest spanning office, retail, showroom, medical, education, and hospitality sectors,” he said.

Mr Cooper said the sale highlighted demand for “well-positioned assets, even those requiring significant capital works” in Melbourne’s CBD.

“This sale is a clear indicator that Flinders Lane remains a magnet for operators seeking high-footfall, character-rich spaces in the heart of the city,” he added.

