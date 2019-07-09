Fitzroy circus’ home swings onto market

The warehouse leased by Blue Circus Studios is up for sale in Fitzroy. Picture: Jay Town

Join the circus at this heritage-listed warehouse for sale in Fitzroy.

Trapeze, trampoline and other circus tricks all come to life inside the historic McCrohan’s Building, which is seeking a buyer.

Blue Circus Studios’ owners have leased the Gore St space since they began teaching people tricks of the trade in 2001.

Studio director Jeremy Davies says he hopes the buyer will let them stay on.

“When we went searching for a warehouse we looked at 45 others before we saw this one, which we decided was absolutely perfect in 10 minutes,” Davies says.

“It’s a really amazing space and despite rents going up so much over 19 years the community has really come to support us. There’s some anxiety about the idea of us closing.”

He says they will try to find a studio space with a similar lofty ceiling in Melbourne’s north if asked to move on.

Grey Johnson agent Matt Hoath says he expects the red-brick warehouse to sell for more than $3 million “because these types of properties have all but disappeared from the market”.

“It’s a heritage building so it would need to be respected, but it would work well as a residential conversion for a single home or as a development in the warehouse shell,” Hoath says.

He says he’s been juggling calls from architects interested in converting the 1929 factory. There is also a small home being leased in the industrial building, which has a total annual income of $64,500.

Expressions of interest for the rare find close on July 18.

