Eye-catching Sunshine Coast building offers blank canvas

A Maroochydore commercial property with an unforgettable exterior is being offered to both buyers and tenants.

Located just moments from the beach and positioned amongst the $20 billion SunCentral development, the property at 1/40 Maud St is being offered with vacant possession and is suited to medical or office uses.

But it’s an artwork on the building’s southern wall that marks it as one of the most identifiable in the area.

Formerly tenanted by the North Coast Neurology Centre, the 177sqm property presents as an opportunity to get in early as an owner-occupier or tenant in Maroochydore’s developing city centre.

Savills’ director of sale and leasing, Andrew Clough, says the prominent site presents as a strong investment or leasing opportunity.

“The new owner or tenant will be able to sit back and watch the new city centre develop around them from their own private balcony,” Clough says.

The property includes four car parks, a private balcony and is within a short distance of Sunshine Plaza, which recently underwent a $400 million redevelopment.