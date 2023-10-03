‘Extraordinary’: Hermitage farm’s first time on market in 32 years

IT has been three decades since this Central Highlands property was last on the market — and its next owner could come from an array of different sectors.

The historic Hermitage farm is 4353ha, and so large that it was gazetted as a locality of its own in 1966.

Currently, it is the most expensive property for sale in Tasmania on realestate.com.au.

It is listed for sale with Rob Dixon and Mark Ranicar of Knight Frank Tasmania, with expressions of interest closing in early November.

No.530 Waddamana Rd, Hermitage offers an 1800s Georgian homestead and a vast farming operation that has been farmed under management since it was purchased in 1991 by current owner John Rose.

Mr Dixon said the property would appeal to buyers in a range of sectors including high-net-worth families, renewable energies, carbon and corporate agribusiness.

“Rarely does a property of calibre such as Hermitage come to the market,” he said.

“Hermitage Estate is a property that boasts so much history, with historic buildings, yet it is so well positioned to benefit from future commercial opportunities.

“It offers an extraordinary opportunity to acquire an impressive land holding in Tasmania’s Central Highlands region, where many farms are tapping into the growing renewable energy sector.

“The property is located in proximity to the Cattle Hill Wind Farm, providing the potential to explore renewable energy options such as solar and wind.”

The imposing double-storey colonial sandstone homestead was built in 1822, and offers five bedrooms.

There is also a three-bedroom manager’s dwelling and a one-bedroom historic cottage known as Rose Cottage.

Hermitage has a 38km river frontage to the Shannon River and River Ouse.

There is a shearing shed and associated sheep facilities, as well as multiple barns, implement sheds, machinery sheds, an abattoir, garages, stables and cattle yards.

It has a mixture of arable grazing areas running cattle and sheep, with timber and bush patches, an all-weather surface airstrip to provide ease of access, and the property is equipped with irrigation — centre pivots and flood irrigation tapping into the 17km of the Shannon River.

Mr Dixon said nature and conservation has played an important role in management decisions, the result of which is an abundance of flora and fauna, in harmony with the farm’s more commercial enterprises.

Mr Ranicar said Hermitage offered a significant land offering in an area synonymous with farming, shooting and fishing.

“While it is currently run as a mixed grazing operation, the existing infrastructure on the property means it could transition to other sectors including some limited cropping due to seasonal patterns,” he said.

Knight Frank’s Rural Report 23/24 found there was growing demand for agricultural land in Australia as the buyer pool widens in line with the variety of growing and innovative uses for rural properties, including for the new asset class of natural capital.

It found there was growing interest in carbon-related income for agricultural investments as sustainable practices gained prominence, with corporate institutions moving to offset their emissions and enhance their environmental credentials.

Existing landowners are also looking for more secure income from their properties, including by capitalising on emerging opportunities such as renewable energy and sustainability, the report says.

Meanwhile, outstanding Tassie farm sale results this year include Cressy’s Rockthorpe Estate, which was reportedly sold for about $30m, and Stonehenge for about $25m.

Last year, Conara’s 4448ha Vaucluse Estate was sold by investment firm Proterra Investment Partners for more than $100 million to a New Zealand farming family.

Hermitage’s expressions of interest campaign will close at 4pm on November 3.