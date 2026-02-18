Married At First Sight – inside mystery venue

It’s the rather unglamorous and uncomfortable side of Married At First Sight that the show’s producers don’t really want you to know about.

The contestants don’t like to talk about it either. But it is one of MAFS’ silent characters.

In an unassuming corner in Sydney’s Inner West, the MAFS stars suffer some of their most awkward and embarrassing moments on the show. Fortunately for them, much of it happens behind the scenes.

While the majority of scenes are filmed at stunning country locations, beautiful harbourside lookouts and luxury hotels, some of the most consequential and controversial moments are shot in an unassuming warehouse in Lilyfield.

The commercial space is reserved by Endemol Shine, who produce the show for Channel 9, from October through January for a cost of around $7000 a week.

Through the confines of the small screen the bland Lilyfield warehouse looks like a top notch building for the show’s stars and also the experts viewing all the action from another room.

It’s used for MAFS dinner parties, commitment ceremonies and even ‘intimacy sessions’.

But somewhat similar to the art of styling a home for sale or rent, it’s the imagination of those working with the space and furniture that make it what it’s good for, and in MAFS’ case – that is dramatic TV.

But it’s also not great for your nerves or comfort, apparently the space only has one toilet for all the contestants – so think nightclub or halftime footy toilet queues times 100.

Meanwhile many of the walls are fake so privacy could also be a concern.

The area is also without aircon, so it can become uncomfortably hot in the warmer months when MAFS is filmed. Tenants are advised to bring their own portable aircon units at this time.

All in all it is a rather spartan space on the industrial space – not like something out of the Oscars or Golden Globes.

Instead it is simply a cold, sterile space rented for a variety of uses.

“In our third level Studio there is light, rustic charm, and ample space to play in,”

according to promotional material for the space, owned by the NSW Government company Legs on The Wall.

“Our studio has been home to arts rehearsals, developments, film and television production, commercial showcases, gallery showings and more.”

A floor plan for the space notes one “private accessible bathroom” located at the top of the stairs.

The space sits in the old Parachute Regiment building that dates back to the 1940s.

In order to make the 1200 sqm space more aesthetically friendly for TV audiences, furniture is hired to create the intimate and romantic scenes desired.

Soft lighting and clever camera angles also allow the show’s makers to disguise the real nature of the warehouse.

Parts of the set are built just for the show, including the sliding door contestants enter through at the beginning of the ceremonies.

