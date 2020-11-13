Excitement builds ahead of Adelaide’s $330m SkyCity casino reopening

The rapid development of Adelaide is gathering pace with the $330m reopening of SkyCity casino­ on November 28, with the complex to include several high-profile bars and restaurants and shine a spotlight on the city which has benefited from early border reopenings.

The 12-level building will be complemented by a new five-star, 120-room hotel, Eos by SkyCity, which opens to the public on December­ 1, followed by new conference and events spaces next year.

Regionally, South Australia has been benefiting from an influx­ of interstate tourists, with operators such as the Adelaide-based Sealink reporting solid bookings. Sealink acting chairman Jeff Ellison told The Australian ferry and accommodation services to Kangaroo Island in particular were strong, as the ­island relies on domestic tourism.

In the Barossa, luxury operators such as the five-star Louise hotel are substantially booked out, despite charging $595 a night for entry-level suites.

SkyCity says the four new restaurants and two new bars it is about to open will reshape Adelaide’s dining scene, with all-new venues to have access to a 7500-bottle master cellar, with a focus on South Australian wines.

South Australian Premier Steven Marshall said in a statement the SkyCity expansion would be a tourism drawcard for the state.

“We are really looking forward to the opening of these new restaurants and hotel because it will give more reasons for people to visit Adelaide and our regions, to experience our world-class food, wine and hospitality.”

SkyCity Adelaide general manager, David Christian, said the $330m new hotel, Eos by SkyCity, and world-class SkyCity ­entertainment precinct was not only helping to transform Adelaide’s entertainment and tourism industry, but would also employ about 700 staff by mid next year.

The hotel will offer guests post-flight treatments, personal training, and an on-call bar tender providing an in-room cust­om cocktail service. Chefs would be on hand to prepare any meal upon request.

Other new hotels that have recently­ opened in Adelaide ­include the 138-room The Oval hotel, set right on the Adelaide Oval.

