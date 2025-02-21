‘Exceptional asset’: Cradle Mountain Lodge on the market

One of Australia’s most iconic luxury wilderness retreats is for sale.

Peppers Cradle Mountain Lodge is located at the entrance of the World Heritage-listed Cradle Mountain-Lake St Clair National Park.

The Lodge occupies a prime position on a vast 11.4ha landholding.

The 86-room luxury eco-lodge is housed across multiple cabins and suites, seamlessly blending into its pristine setting.

It is known for its award-winning Highlands Restaurant, complimented by The Cellar, a unique dining and tasting experience sitting beneath the restaurant.

The property’s famous Tavern Bar & Bistro, provides a warm, casual and rustic ambience for guests and visitors.

And, Waldheim Alpine Spa is an award-winning space, providing a retreat for guests and visitors.

MORE: State Cinema sale: Cinephile John Kelly to sell historic complex

Iconic farm hits the market for first time in 90 years

Perfect position and sharp price for accommodation venture

JLL managing director Gus Moors said Peppers Cradle Mountain Lodge represents an opportunity to acquire a landmark lodge in one of Australia’s most breathtaking wilderness areas.

He said its unique location, solid financial performance, and value-add potential, make it an exceptionally attractive proposition for investors looking to capitalise on Australia’s booming eco-tourism and luxury sectors.

“We are excited to be bringing the Lodge to market and expect to see a number of well-known investors, as well as private individuals and groups, explore the opportunity which we are confident has the potential to generate double-digit yields,” he said.

Tasmania has thrived over recent years and continues to be sought after by guests seeking unique experiences, wanting to explore the state’s landscapes and pristine natural environments, while tasting some of the best produce that Australia has to offer.

The island welcomed 1.3 million visitors in the year ending June 2024, with total visitor expenditure reaching $3.5bn, up 38.9 per cent compared to June 2019.

The Cradle Mountain area is benefiting from direct investment, with a new Gateway Precinct and Park Centre providing an information hub and starting point for park experience, while hybrid bus systems are also being implemented to enhance guest experience and accessibility.

Mr Moors said, with Tasmania’s continued infrastructure investments and its position as a key eco-tourism destination, Cradle Mountain Lodge is well-positioned for future growth.

“We expect that a new owner will be considering value-add strategies through investment and enhancement in some of the room products, especially noting the success of the refurbished King Billy Suites,” he said.

“While the opportunity for an incoming owner to implement their own branding and management strategies adds another layer of appeal to this already exceptional asset.”

The Lodge has seen robust financial performance, with strong daily rates over recent years and stable occupancy.

It benefits from multiple revenue streams, including accommodation, food and beverage, events, retail, spa and wellness, and tours.

With a range of meeting and event spaces, the Lodge also offers a unique corporate retreat setting, ensuring diverse demand channels for incoming investors.

In the past 12 months, Mr Moors said the JLL team has seen a notable increase in investor confidence for properties such as Cradle Mountain Lodge, as investors seek to tap in to the continued demand for “experiential, sustainable and luxury travel”.

The Lodge is being offered with vacant possession of brand and management.

International expressions of interest in Peppers Cradle Mountain Lodge will be exclusively managed by JLL Hotels & Hospitality Group.