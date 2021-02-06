Everything you need to join the farming lifestyle

FOR many years Braelands Farm has been owned by a noted orcharding family — and now it could be yours.

The setting is a peaceful oasis on more than 56ha of land high in the hills above the Franklin township.

Franklin is a small township on the western side of the Huon River, between Huonville and Geeveston.

TPR Property Group sales manager Renee Vanson said this large farming property had hit the market with the owners ready to retire.

She said it was the first time these four titles had ever been put to market.

“It is a substantial farmland holding of four titles with a high-producing apple orchard,” she said.

Braelands Farm features a well-presented home with a modern kitchen, formal lounge and dining, and a second sitting and breakfast dining area.

The main bedroom is spacious with an ensuite and walk-in wardrobe.

The two remaining double-size bedrooms have built-in wardrobes and lovely garden outlooks.

Ceiling roses, high ceilings and original sliding doors from its 1972 era are among the charming features.

There is a garage attached to the home with internal access to the kitchen, plus a single carport with entry from the farm into an undercover area.

The gardens on this title will be easy to maintain and there are fruit trees to enjoy.

The balance of the land is broken up into three titles and consists of a highly productive 7.7ha apple orchard with four tasty varieties — gala, fuji, pink lady and envy.

The annual yield for the apples is averaged at around 860 bins of fruit with next season’s crop on the trees.

The orchard is irrigated from several dams on the property with above-ground jet irrigators.

The prime pasture is currently running 150 head of cattle.

All of the property’s fencing is electrified and in excellent condition.

There are cattle yards and a loading ramp with numerous access points to all of the titles.

A multitude of outbuildings on the property include storage sheds, a large packing shed with a skillion roof, a cool store, a picker’s hut, carports and lean-tos.

Included in this huge offering is about 500 silage bales, all of the plant, equipment and machinery — including two tractors, sprayers, mowers, four-wheelers, a Colorado flat tray ute, trailers, spreaders, rakes and a forklift truck.

Profit and loss statements and a full plant and equipment inventory is available to qualified buyers upon receipt of a signed confidentiality form by the purchaser. Forms are available upon inquiry.

The property can be viewed by appointment only.

All four titles must be sold together.

No.4 Flakemore Road, Franklin is listed with TPR Property and priced “By negotiation over $4,000,000”.