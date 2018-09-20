Every day’s a holiday at your own Sunshine Coast holiday park

Lilyponds Holiday Park has sold for just the second time in almost 30 years.

Ever lain around at a Queensland holiday park for a couple of weeks and thought, “I could live here”?

Now you can.

Lilyponds Holiday Park, at Mapleton in the Sunshine Coast hinterland, is up for sale, offering someone the opportunity to take over both the property and the business.

Commercial Insights: Subscribe to receive the latest news and updates

The park, which has been sold just once previously in almost 30 years, features 64 sites, including 12 cabins, and sits on a large 2.04ha tract of land that is zoned for ‘low density residential’.

It also has a large manager’s residence and office, three amenity blocks and an in-ground pool and playground, as well as being a short stroll to parklands, medical facilities, the local bowls club, supermarket, cafes and the Mapleton Hotel.

Savills’ Peter Capps and Mark Dann are marketing LilyPonds, which is described as being popular all year round with long-term tenants and holidaymakers.

“The property is suitable for an owner-occupier, investor, or developer. Lilyponds consistently shows a strong return of over $400,000 (per annum) net,” Capps says.

The holiday park is being sold through expressions of interest, which close on October 4.