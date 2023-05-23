realcommercial.com.au logo
Edwina Bartholomew’s new house setback

News
First published 23 May 2023, 6:00am

Edwina Bartholomew

Channel 7’s Sunrise presenter Edwina Bartholomew and her husband, writer Neil Varcoe, don’t expect to open their newly purchased Carcoar guesthouse until 2025.

But their proposed NSW Central West accommodation offering quickly secured 3450 followers on the Instagram page created following her announcement of the purchase.

Channel 7's Sunrise presenter Edwina Bartholomew and her husband, writer Neil Varcoe, don't expect to open their newly purchased Carcoar guesthouse until 2025.

CoreLogic shows the couple paid $1.9m, which was its consistent asking price since it was listed by the Cram family in March 2020. It had sold at $700,000 in 2013.

The couple’s purchase comes after a $2.58m windfall on their Dulwich Hill home, which had been listed with initial $2m expectations.

The Carcoar holding is 8500sq m on Naylor St.

The premises date back to 1846 when the then Victoria Hotel was a single storey inn.

The Carcoar premises date back to 1846. Picture: realestate.com.au

The property’s current usage is as a BnB. Source: realestate.com.au,

The current usage has been as the Stoke House B&B, with four bedrooms. It also comes with the Teapots Cafe licensed eatery and an outbuilding, which has been used an antiques store. There is a lock-up garage with a shopfront potential on the street.

The remainder is a flat, open, fenced field, which could be used for additional accommodation, functions or market.

Meanwhile, Carcoar’s historic Royal Hotel recently sold to a local couple, Vlasti Maritz and Shaun Bettridge, for $920,000. Set on a 4870 sqm block, it was sold with a full-hotel licence and 13 rooms with shared bathroom facilities.

Edwina Bartholomew.

Edwina Bartholomew and new husband Neil Varcoe pictured at her weekend wedding. Pic, Edwina Robertson

The town, three-and-a-half hours from Sydney, became the third oldest settlement west of the Blue Mountains in the 1830s.

According to PropTrack, no homes have been sold in Carcoar in the past 12 months.

It is a “new chapter for the town that time forgot”, Bartholomew said, adding it would be another side hustle along with their $600-a-night Warramba, Glen Alice farmhouse, which is 170km closer to town.

