East Geelong bank blows reserve away

The former Commonwealth Bank branch in East Geelong sold for $1.46 million.

The Commonwealth Bank has pocketed $360,000 more than it wanted for its former East Geelong branch when it sold at auction on Thursday.

Geelong investors paid $1.46 million for the Garden St property after outbidding three other parties at a hot lunchtime auction.

The local family will hold the property as an investment, the buyers confirmed after the auction.

Commercial Insights: Subscribe to receive the latest news and updates

Colliers International, Geelong auctioneer Andrew Lewis says the Commonwealth Bank set the reserve price at $1.1 million for the 428sqm property, which has a shared driveway and rear car park.

The bank shut the branch in March.

Bidding for the property opened at $810,000, with four bidders raising a hand about 60 times before Lewis dropped the hammer to end the auction.

The auction attracted a number of prominent Geelong investors and local real estate agents among the big lunchtime crowd.

Lewis says the result was surprising.

“We had been quoting $1 million to $1.1 million, it came on the market at $1.1 million and went from there,” he says.

Garden St has been the epicentre of an improving shopping strip in East Geelong, he says.