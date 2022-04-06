Dustin Martin, Ralph Carr on the ball with $2.75m Richmond property acquisition

Brownlow medallist Dustin Martin and his manager Ralph Carr have scored another off-field goal by adding another Richmond site to their impressive portfolio.

The AFL champion and Mr Carr, who runs a Richmond-based management company and has been instrumental in the careers of music stars including Vanessa Amorosi, Kate Ceberano and Pseudo Echo, snapped up the two-storey office building at 23 Butler St in a March 16 auction.

The Herald Sun understands Martin, Mr Carr and a silent partner purchased the 156sq m address, a former photography studio, for $2.75m.

RELATED: Ralph Carr: Dustin Martin’s high-profile manager sells Hawthorn home

Ralph Carr: million dollar discount for Hawthorn mansion

Melbourne’s most powerful streets: Where our rich listers, celebs live

Two other Victorian bidders also competed in the auction with the property placed on the market at $1.7m.

Gray Johnson agent Rory White confirmed the sale price but declined to comment further.

Last year, the Herald Sun reported Martin and Mr Carr have spent $14m buying properties across the inner-city areas of Richmond and Abbotsford since 2016.

Martin has not made any of the purchases personally, but they have come through two companies he is involved in with alongside Mr Carr.

One of these companies is Butler Property Group No. 3, which they jointly own with Queensland businessman Chris Bissiotis.

The two companies individually own several other sites on Butler St, according to CoreLogic records, including a former automotive business at 37 Butler St purchased for $1.35m last year.

CoreLogic records show the two companies also own a commercial industrial property at 33 Butler St, the 25-27 Butler St building and a commercial office space at 29-31 Butler St.

Sign up to the Herald Sun Weekly Real Estate Update. Click here to get the latest Victorian property market news delivered direct to your inbox.

MORE: Homebuyers urged to do own research to dodge underquoting

Selling Houses Australia host Andrew Winter shares his own property moves

STH BNK By Beulah: Australia’s future tallest tower sets $35m record