Drama as Clive Palmer’s cattle station auction postponed

The auction of Clive Palmer’s Mamelon Station has been postponed

The auction of a Queensland cattle station owned by Clive Palmer has been sensationally called off at the last minute.

Palmer’s Mamelon Station was due to go under the hammer at 2pm but the auction was postponed just minutes later, despite bidders and a significant media contingent already being seated in the auction room.

It is understood the auction will now be held on March 23.

The station, about 135km north-west of Rockhampton, was to be the first of Palmer’s assets to be auctioned by administrators, in a bid to pay off some of his struggling company Queensland Nickel’s debts.

Palmer’s QNI Metals paid about $8 million for the 6258ha beef cattle breeding and grazing station six years ago.