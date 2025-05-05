Donald Trump’s newest tower boasts ‘world’s highest pool’

In Trump world, everything is often the biggest and the best and the US President’s latest real estate project is no different.

Donald Trump is making his first foray into Middle East high-rise development with Trump Tower Dubai and like most things the 45th and 47th President does, it will shakes things up.

The tower in the city known for its largesse will be 80 storeys and 335m high or more than 1000 feet tall on the old scale.

In comparison, Australia’s tallest building Q1 on the Gold Coast is 322.5m tall.

Trump Tower Dubai is promising the epitome in luxury living, boasting deluxe hotel rooms and suites complete with flawless views out over the iconic Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building at 821m, and Arabian Sea.

But the headline grabbing, social media attention tweaking feature is the world’s highest outdoor pool.

According to renderings of the project, which is due to be completed in December 2031, the luxury pool will sit at the top of the grand tower and have 360 degree views.

With ample pool space for swimming and covered poolside seating for taking it easy, the pool will surely feature on billions of social media feeds when it does open.

“Trump International Hotel & Tower, Dubai is a project that reflects our unwavering commitment to excellence, luxury and innovation,” Eric Trump, executive vice president of the Trump Organization, said.

“Dubai is a global destination that shares our vision for iconic development, and we’re proud to expand the Trump brand in one of the most dynamic cities on earth.”

It will be the region’s only Trump-branded tower.

Trump Tower Dubai will sit in the downtown precinct and will feature a hotel and apartments, the best of which will be two ‘sky-pool penthouses’ which have been modelled on New York City’s Trump Tower penthouse.

Prices for the tower have yet to be released but are expected to be as stratospheric as the project itself.

An apartment in the nearby Burj Khalifa recently hit the market for a jawdropping $83m.

At 460m above sea level, the unit is said to be the world’s highest residential property on sale. It sits on the 107th and 108th stories of the Dubai skyscraper.

That ‘Sky Palace’ apartment boasts access to 12 parking spaces, gated gardens, three gyms, multiple tennis courts and almost 2000 sqm of internal space.

