Does your office have a private pool? This one does

The office at Robina on the Gold Coast comes with its own lap pool.

Waterfront views aren’t the only unique attraction at this Gold Coast office – there’s also a private 25m lap pool.

Built on Lake Orr at Robina, the office and pool were originally two lots but have been purchased by the same buyer and are now being offered as one.

Exactly why the office at 25 Lake Orr Drive was built with its own lap pool remains something of a mystery, but Ray White Commercial agent Adam Young says the pool was recently bought at an unpaid rates auction.

The properties were then combined by the new owner in order to be sold, as the office doesn’t have toilets, while the pool area does.

“As far as we can work out, it was potentially designed to be a gym upstairs and a lap pool downstairs, for use by the residential tenants. But they were actually sold off as private lots,” he says.

Young believes the office, built around 15 years ago as part of the neighbouring Varsity Towers residential development, has been most vacant for most of its life.

“I’ve been told the developer actually used the office himself when he built it, but other than that it hasn’t really been occupied, and it certainly hasn’t been used to its potential,” he says.

Along with the lap pool and office, the property also has a rooftop terrace overlooking the lake, floor to ceiling windows, visitor car parking and ground floor reception area, and enjoys a position alongside Southport Burleigh Rd, and opposite Bond University.

“It’s a stunning location, the building is actually built on piers on Lake Orr, so the office is literally over water. You’ve got use of a rooftop terrace that overlooks Lake Orr as well,” Young says, adding that interest has already been high among investors hoping to buy it and lease it to a health and fitness operator, as well as owner-occupiers seeking unique facilities for their staff.

“We’ve had great interest. We weren’t really sure how it was going to go, but I must admit the enquiry has been very strong on it,” he says.

“It’s a unique offering, that’s for sure.”

The properties will be sold as one at an auction on Thursday, December 7.