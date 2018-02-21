Real commercial

Development on the cards for Wahroonga aged care

Adrian Ballantyne | 21 FEBRUARY 2018
The existing former aged care facility in Wahroonga.
The existing former aged care facility in Wahroonga.

A former aged care facility in the heart of Wahroonga, ripe for a medium density development has hit the market.

The 1311sqm site at 9 Pacific Highway is said to potentially be able to host new townhouses, residential apartments or boarding houses, subject to council approval.

Listed exclusively through Knight Frank’s Mark Litwin, David Morris and Anthony Pirrottina, the building is said to be in a functional state of repair and offers the potential to generate passive income during an approval process.

Aged Care Wahroonga

The former aged care facility at 9 Pacific Hwy, Wahroonga.

NSW executive of metropolitan sales, Pirrottina, says: “It presents a great opportunity for a residential development targeted towards the existing and incoming families of the upper north shore.”

Expressions of interest will close on Thursday, March 22.

Aged care facility Wahroonga

The newly listed site is a convenient location in Wahroonga.

This article from the North Shore Times first appeared as Wahroonga former aged care facility to be sold off”.

