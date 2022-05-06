Development in the Rocks arrives at market, expected to boom in popularity

A new commercial and retail space has arrived in the heart of Sydney’s historic The Rocks district.

The commercial precinct located at 85 Harrington St consists of a 1,016sqm commercial office and eight retail tenancies consisting of 909 sqm space.

Selling on behalf of vendors Golden Age Group and Hannas, the team of Colliers agents Miron Solomons and Matt Pontey and IB property agents Steffan Ippolito and Dimitrios Franze have brought the property to market with a price guide of circa $35 million.

According to Mr Solomons, the region near The Rocks is set for an exciting period as Australia’s international borders reopens.

“The Harrington Collection blends contemporary living with premium retail and iconic characteristics of the historical neighbourhood. The offering provides 1,925sqm of retail and commercial space across two levels, the majority of which has street frontage and standalone access,” Mr Solomons said.

Recently, the City of Sydney released an update to their long-term strategic plan to help it recover and grow beyond the pandemic.

The plan includes more space for the harbour and a focus on creating a ‘water square’ at Circular Quay.

According to Mr Pontey, there is a key focus for city living that provides a balance between work and play.

“The Rocks delivers on all fronts, boasting ease of access to Sydney Harbour, including major upgrades of the Circular Quay transport and tourism hub, central connectivity and some of the best global retail brands, restaurants, and hotels in the precinct. With the return of cruise ships to Circular Quay, we should see a major rise in activity in the region,” Mr Pontey said.

“With cruise ships returning to Circular Quay, the region is set to see activity increase, making this offering in Sydney’s historic region extremely popular.”

The site is being offered for sale by an Expressions of Interest campaign which closes on 9th June at 2pm.

