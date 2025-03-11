Developer unveils first concept images of ‘historic’ $30m Hills pub

A new $30m pub development will go ahead at Mount Barker after a rival pub failed to convince a court to dismiss an application for poker machines.

Work on the new Heysen Hotel, which already has planning approval, is set to start from July after it was recently granted a liquor licence and permission to operate 40 gaming machines.

The three-storey hotel on Wellington Rd, which is expected to open in mid-2027, will cater for more than 1000 patrons and include a bistro, sports bar, gaming lounge, function rooms and a large outdoor area.

There will also be a drive-through bottle shop and undercroft parking but no accommodation.

Prominent publican Brett Matthews, executive chairman of family-owned hotel operator Piermount, said the poker machines, which are expected to bring in about $2.6m a year in gross gaming revenue, were integral to the financial viability of the hotel.

Fassina Investments, the former owner of the Barker Hotel, had originally objected to the granting of a gaming licence and told the Licensing Court the machines would increase the risk of problem gambling.

MORE NEWS

Matthews family list multimillion-dollar Hills headquarter

Iconic Hills berry farm listed for sale amid fruit fly scare

“It (the gaming licence application) was always going to be a process,’’ Mr Matthews said.

“The objection was from another hotel for something they’re doing that they didn’t want us to do, which is always a bit annoying.

“But we’ve had really good community support, we’ve had the (Mount Barker District) Council support and everyone else … saying that this (hotel) will be good for the town.’’

Mr Matthews said the granting of a pokie licence marks the end of a two-and-a-half-year process to get to the stage where building work could commence.

He said it was the first gaming licence issued in the Mount Barker district in more than 20 years, with the venue expected to create 150 permanent local jobs, once the hotel was opened.

Meanwhile, Accord Property was recently unveiled as the developer of a $50 million, 120-room hotel in the Mount Barker sports precinct.

Mr Matthews understood that development primarily focused on providing more visitor accommodation in the area and would not be in competition with the Heysen Hotel, which he described as a “proper pub’’.

MORE NEWS

Buyers make play for popular entertainment complex

Rolling Stones-linked belly dancing studio hits the market

Business Mt Barker chairman and local land agent James Sexton labelled the pub development as history making.

He said the town’s only two pubs, both located on Gawler St, were over 170 years old, with The Barker Hotel built in 1853 and Gray’s Inn, in 1855.

Back then, only around 1500 people called Mount Barker home, compared to the town’s current 45,000-strong – and growing – population.

“We’re always chasing jobs. We’re always chasing better facilities for the community,” Mr Sexton said.

“The fact that the new Woolworths (sitting adjacent to the new pub) is trading so well…shows how strong this area is and the tavern will do just as well as it’s really needed out there.

“There’s a huge amount of new housing on that side of Mount Barker and because the Heysen Boulevard will be connected through to Bald Hills Rd interchange, it’s going to become a really good major road and connector into town.

“This new hotel won’t just cater for Mount Barker but the whole region as well for events so we’re very excited about it.”