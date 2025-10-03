Derelict Victorian ghost house becomes luxury goldmine

A once-derelict “haunted house” in Victoria’s Goulburn Valley has been reborn as a luxury regional icon, even starring as a prize on The Block, and it’s now for sale.

The Trawool Estate, just over an hour from Melbourne, has been transformed into a destination of luxury stays, fine dining and weddings by owner Wes Old — who bought the run-down property in 2018 after growing up visiting the site with his family in nearby Seymour.

“I see myself as a gatekeeper of a building this special, something you’ll never build again,” Mr Old said.

“When my kids first saw it, they called it the big haunted house. It had been abandoned, unloved, disrespected, now it’s beautiful again.”

RELATED: Daylesford spa icon snapped up in luxury deal

Fried chicken auction frenzy stuns Glen Waverley

Melbourne hits property peak after Covid slump

The estate’s revival has been nothing short of extraordinary.

Six years of renovations saved heritage features such as the stained-glass dome – now insured for $80,000 – while creating award-winning new venues including Turbine, a moody speak-easy-style restaurant, and Granite Bar.

“We were actually a prize on The Block,” Mr Old said.

“The episode went to air on the Sunday and Monday, and by the time Melbourne came out of lockdown on the Wednesday, we were absolutely inundated. We did incredibly.”

Mr Old revealed show co-creator Julian Cress has since become a regular.

“Julian often brings people with him, ex-contestants, industry friends. He’s one of the main ones, and he does it off his own bat,” he said.

Contestants on the hit series were treated to luxury stays at the estate after winning key room reveals, a move that cemented Trawool’s profile as part of the post-Covid “tree change” dream.

“It feels like a world away, even though we’re only an hour and fifteen minutes from Melbourne,” Mr Old said.

“You basically stay in this beautiful setting and it’s a total escape.”

“My hope is whoever takes it next respects it, loves it, and makes it even better than I have,” Mr Old said.

JLL Hotels & Hospitality has now listed the estate via an expressions of interest campaign, led by Peter Harper.

The offering includes multiple restaurants, bars, function spaces, luxury accommodation, and conference facilities, set against the backdrop of the National Trust listed Trawool Valley.

Sign up to the Herald Sun Weekly Real Estate Update. Click here to get the latest Victorian property market news delivered direct to your inbox.

MORE: ‘Stop this’: Aus 30yo pays mortgage in 8 years

Major retailer heading to Melbourne’s west

Named: Melbourne suburb to bag bargain homes

david.bonaddio@news.com.au