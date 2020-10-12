Deliveries begin from Amazon’s Tullamarine delivery centre

Amazon Australia director of operations Craig Fuller: ‘By expanding our operations there we can ensure more customers can get their orders more quickly as we lead into the holiday season.’

Deliveries have started rolling out the door at Amazon’s latest delivery centre near Melbourne Airport at Tullamarine.

The site’s launch comes just ahead of the retailer’s ubiquitous Prime Day, in which more than 150 million members worldwide shop for bargains, with the local version running for two days this week to capitalise on offshore deals.

For Craig Fuller, charged with running the US online retail behemoth’s local operations, it’s a week of extended hours and high volume deliveries.

“It is a surge in sales but it is not as big as Black Friday, simply because it’s targeted for Prime members,” he says, though that online shopping super sales day in late November also looms.

This partly explains why the company has just opened the airport delivery hub. Rather than shipping in products from offshore, the hub receives parcels from a larger fulfilment centre in Melbourne’s southern suburb of Dandenong South and forwards them to the northern and western suburbs.

Fuller compares the model to a “hub and spoke” style of operation and it adds to another delivery centre in the suburb of Mulgrave. The centre is also in keeping with the retailer’s strategy in Sydney where it has opened a new delivery distribution hub at Frenchs Forest, adding to delivery centres at Regents Park and Botany.