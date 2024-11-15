Deicorp’s major urban renewal project will ride city’s Metro boom

Property developer Deicorp has submitted plans for the new Kings Bay Village precinct in Sydney’s Five Dock, which will span 1185 apartments, alongside parks and retail and commercial space, as it steps up its pace of development.

Kings Bay Village is the first major urban renewal project that seeks to support the NSW government and City of Canada Bay Council’s vision to revitalise the Parramatta Road corridor, which seeks to bring it back to life after years of neglect.

The design for Kings Bay Village, by Sydney architecture and design practice Turner, selected by an expert design jury earlier this year, includes 14,700sq m of retail and com­mer­cial space and 219 affordable housing dwellings.

Deicorp chairman Fouad Deiri said the proposal sought to align with the council’s masterplan for the creation of a new vibrant neighbourhood on the 3ha site between Parramatta Road, William Street and Queens Road.

“In addition to creating much-needed housing supply, our proposal seeks to transform this industrial area into a thriving community with green corridors linking to the Parramatta River, a public park, an outdoor plaza and a pedestrian-centric town centre,” he said.

Turner’s design for the Kings Bay Precinct will comprise six buildings of varying heights that will have district views to Kings Bay, Iron Cove and the Sydney CBD. Deicorp will invest more than $10m on public domain upgrades on the site, which in addition to the 2290sq m of public park and plaza, will include upgrades to the streetscape that include pedestrian laneways.

The site is located along the under-construction Sydney Metro West line, between Five Dock and Burwood North station.

Deicorp is active across Sydney. It is planning a 180-apartment development in northern Sydney’s Macquarie Park, kicked off its Melrose Central project and is expanding holdings at the Hills Showground Station precinct.