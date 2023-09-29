Deicorp wins next Showground site in development play

Sydney developer Deicorp has stepped up on the Hills Showground Station precinct in Sydney’s Hills District to be appointed by Landcom and Sydney Metro to develop the next stage of the high-rise estate.

The developer will turn its attention to Precinct East, the second lot to be built as part of the overall area, in keeping with the push for more transport oriented development.

The site is opposite the under construction 430-unit Hills Showground Village, on which Deicorp was also appointed by Landcom and Sydney Metro to develop.

Precinct East, which is the largest lot at Hills Showground Station, will accommodate up to 873 dwellings and, 3500sq m of public open space including a new park.

Knight Frank’s Dominic Ong, Grant Bulpett, Mark Litwin handled the latest site, but details have not been disclosed.

Deicorp chairman Fouad Deiri said he was delighted the company had secured its third Landcom and Sydney Metro project.

“As Sydney’s leading builder of transport-connected developments, we are delighted that Landcom and Sydney Metro have once again chosen the Deicorp team to deliver this vital new housing supply in the Hills,” he said.

“Our experience in successfully delivering activated new urban communities along the metro line will help us achieve another thriving village in The Hills,” Mr Deiri said.

“Importantly, the Precinct East project will see Deicorp deliver beautifully designed, affordable and sustainable housing on the doorstep of the Metro North West Line.”

The Hills Showground Station Precinct, received concept approval in January 2021, and includes three development lots which will accommodate up to 1620 dwellings, 13,490sq m of commercial and retail space, public open spaces and supporting infrastructure.

The first lot under construction by Deicorp, Hills Showground Village, will include a three level 10,935sq m retail podium with supermarket, speciality shops and commercial areas which will sit beneath four 20-level residential towers, and a public plaza linking with the Metro Station.

Construction is also well under way on the 987-unit mixed-use Tallawong Village project opposite the Tallawong Station on the Northwest Metro, which Deicorp was also appointed by Landcom and Sydney Metro to develop.