Real commercial

December 14th REA Insights Weekly Commercial Search Report, 2020

News
Natalie Yeo | 14 DECEMBER 2020
Picture: Getty
Picture: Getty

Commercial property search volumes continue to trend lower as the Christmas break draws near.

Last week, the volume of searches for commercial properties for sale fell by -2 per cent, with activity declining in most states.

Australian Capital Territory (8.3%) and Queensland (0.2%) were the only states where for sale search volumes rose last week, while the largest fall was recorded in Western Australia (-8%).

Buyer search volumes are now -10.1 per cent lower than their historic peak.

However, compared to last year commercial search volumes on the realcommercial.com.au ‘Buy’ section are up 30.7 per cent.

The largest increases year-on-year have been recorded in Northern Territory (148.8%) and Western Australia (42.9%), while the smallest annual increases have been in Tasmania (17.4%) and Victoria (23.9%).

The volume of searches for properties for lease also continues to fall, declining -4.4 per cent last week to reach their lowest volume in eighteen weeks.

Australian Capital Territory (4.8%) was the only state/territory where weekly lease searches rose last week. The biggest declines were in Tasmania (-15%) and Victoria (-7.4%).

Weekly lease search volumes are -14.8 per cent lower than their peak in June, but remain 33.9 per cent higher than this time last year.

The largest year-on-year increases have been recorded in Australian Capital Territory (30.9%), New South Wales (28.6%) and Western Australia (27.7%).

Commercial property searches are expected to continue to decline as we near Christmas. However, given the disruptions causes by COVID-19, it’s likely activity over December and January will remain elevated relative to previous years.

    Related Articles

    News

    Sprawling lifestyle property ready for new owners

    Sprawling lifestyle property ready for new owners

    News

    Coleraine National Hotel hits the market with $70k price tag

    Coleraine National Hotel hits the market with $70k price tag

    News

    Two property players to use renewables on a larger scale

    Two property players to use renewables on a larger scale
    Related Articles

    News

    Sprawling lifestyle property ready for new owners

    Sprawling lifestyle property ready for new owners

    News

    Coleraine National Hotel hits the market with $70k price tag

    Coleraine National Hotel hits the market with $70k price tag

    News

    Two property players to use renewables on a larger scale

    Two property players to use renewables on a larger scale
    Australia’s leading destination for commercial property news, including information on buying, leasing, investing, small business, inspiration and style. Powered by Australia’s leading news organisations.