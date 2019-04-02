Darwin’s SkyCity casino’s new name unveiled

The Skycity Darwin Casino is about to be renamed.

North American hospitality behemoth Delaware North has won regulatory approval to acquire Darwin’s SkyCity casino and will rename the gaming and entertainment venue as early as next week.

Delaware North paid $188 million for the casino under a deal struck late last year, buying it from New Zealand gaming company SkyCity Entertainment, which reportedly paid $195 million for the complex in 2004.

For its money Delaware North scored about 600 electronic gaming machines, more than 30 table games, four restaurants, five bars, VIP super villas with gaming suites, a day spa plus a variety of conference spaces and a 152-room hotel and resort.

Commercial Insights: Subscribe to receive the latest news and updates

From early April, the property will be renamed the Mindil Beach Casino & Resort given its location on the west facing beach fronting the Arafura Sea, Delaware North says.

“This place began its life as Mindil Beach Casino and we think it’s a fitting tribute to the location, the venue and its patrons that we honour its legacy by reverting to the original name, albeit with a subtle adaptation to recognise the resort features that have been introduced over the years,” says Delaware North managing director Gary Brown.

Delaware North, which had historically been a large resort owner in Australia, aggressively entered the nation’s pub and gaming market last year buying two Brisbane pubs for a total of more than $30 million.

Delaware North bought Brisbane’s The Shafston Hotel and The Aspley Hotel, expanding the company’s Australian interests into gaming and entertainment. The Shafston Hotel has at least 34 pokies while the Aspley Hotel has more than 40.

Delaware North has previously attempted to sell its up-market Lizard Island resort off the Queensland Coast.

In the US, Delaware North owns or operates more than 12 casinos and gaming venues and about 30 lodging properties. The company also provides food and retail services at sports venues, airports and parks.

“It’s an honour to have Mindil Beach Casino & Resort join Delaware North’s stable of gaming and entertainment properties,” Brown says.

“We look forward to growing the venue and its many offerings, and in so doing, helping to grow the local economy through jobs, tourism and investment.”

This article originally appeared on www.theaustralian.com.au/property.