Crocodile Dundee’s outback QLD pub listed for just $1.4m

An Aussie pub made famous in the global hit Crocodile Dundee is back on the market, and it will cost you less than the median house price in 713 Aussie suburbs.

Crocodile Dundee’s Walkabout Creek Hotel in McKinlay in outback Queensland has been relisted for sale for $1.4 million.

You could buy Walkabout Creek Hotel six times over and still have change from the purchase of an average house in Sydney’s Tamarama or Vaucluse.

Established in the 1900s, the “true blue” low-set timber hotel is being marketed by VZ Real Estate agent Michael Verstandig on behalf of current owners Frank and Debra Wust.

“This could be the perfect opportunity to purchase a piece of Australian movie history and a great business all while enjoying true country atmosphere and breaking away from busy city life,” the listing says.

McKinlay is located 104km southeast of Cloncurry, and located between Mount Isa and Winton.

It featured in the 1986 hit movie starring Paul Hogan as Mick ‘Crocodile’ Dundee, an Aussie hunter and larrikin, and Linda Kozlowski as American reporter, Sue Charlton.

Sue heads to the outback to interview Mick, who supposedly survived a crocodile attack only to find a “love bite”.

Filming for the movie was done at McKinlay and in the Northern Territory.

It remains the most commercially successful Australian film ever made, according to the National Film and Sound Archive.

Originally known as the Federal Hotel, the name Walkabout Creek Hotel stuck, and visitors have been travelling to McKinlay for a coldie ever since.

McKinlay was home to 836 people at the time of the 2021 Census, and was once a staging post for Cobb & Co coaches.

It is also home to Queensland’s smallest public library and visitor centre, and is 87km south of Cannington mine, the supplier of silver for the Olympic Games medals in Sydney in 2000, according to Outback Queensland tourism.

As for the hotel now, it is just one part of the business, which is spread over three land parcels in McKinlay.

The hotel features a public bar, pool room, amenities, store room/office, kitchen and a veranda.

There is also nine accommodation rooms, a caravan park and unpowered campsites.

The hotel also runs the Australia Post mail contract and supplies alcohol to one of the local mines.

South of the hotel is the managers residence, nine more rooms, and another caravan park.

While another block has additional accommodation.

All three blocks are freehold, and connected to main power with back-up generators and solar panels.

The listing says that while tourism is the main source of income, accommodation for workers and meals also brings in revenue throughout the year.

According to the ABS, the majority of people residing in the McKinlay areas are employed in cattle farming (42.5%), local government (8.5%) and mining (5.6%).