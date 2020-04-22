COVID-19: How is the South Australian government helping commercial tenants and landlords?

The SA Government has announced measures to assist landlords and tenants.

South Australian commercial property tenants and landlords have been impacted dramatically by the coronavirus, with businesses hit hard through lockdowns and a subsequent loss of trade.

So what support is available for South Australian commercial tenants and landlords who find themselves caught up in the coronavirus downturn?

In addition to the Federal Government’s stimulus package, which includes the JobKeeper and JobSeeker payments and new mandatory code for commercial property tenancies, the South Australian Government has confirmed measures to assist local businesses and property owners in weathering the current challenges.

The government has $300 million to assist industries and businesses facing collapse, along with land tax concessions and other measures aimed at keeping tenants in their properties and businesses alive.

SA LAND TAX RELIEF

The South Australian government has announced land tax relief, with payments statewide to be reduced by $189 million from July, while an additional $13 million has been put towards a six-month deferment of 2019-20 land tax bills.

For 2020-21, the Land Tax Transition Fund relief will also be increased from 50% to 100%.

Further land tax relief measures are expected to be announced by South Australian treasurer Rob Lucas in the coming weeks.

EVICTION MORATORIUM

Similarly to other states, the South Australian government is enforcing a moratorium on evicting commercial property tenants who cannot pay rent due to the impact of COVID-19.

Rental increases are also banned throughout this period.

In addition, tenants cannot be ‘blacklisted’ due to circumstances caused by the coronavirus.

PAYROLL TAX RELIEF

All businesses with an annual turnover of up to $4 million can receive a six-month waiver on payroll tax, while employers with grouped annual wages above $4 million are able to defer the tax for six months.

LIQUOR LICENCE FEES WAIVED

There is some relief for the thousands of hospitality businesses deeply affected by the coronavirus, including pubs, clubs, hotels and restaurants.

Businesses forced to close as a result of social distancing restrictions can have their liquor licence fees waived