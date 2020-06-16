Could Bunnings and Officeworks downsize stores after COVID?

Bunnings could downsize in the future, commercial agents predict.

Bunnings and Officeworks could ditch warehouse outlets and shift to smaller city stores in the aftermath of COVID-19, commercial property agents predict.

CBRE retail services director Zelman Ainsworth says businesses are looking for “less bricks and mortar” to reduce operating costs in the future.

He says retailers will not go “back to an inefficient way of working”, which will change the commercial market landscape.

“Larger retailers in the inner city are looking for smaller format metro stores … places like Bunnings, Woolworths, Coles and Officeworks,” Ainsworth says.

“There’s a real push from tenants to lease spaces which already have existing fit-outs, so there’s less costs involved.”