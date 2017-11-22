Costco throws doors open to Melbourne shoppers

Costco is throwing open the doors to its Melbourne stores for one day only next week, giving shoppers who aren’t members of the bulk supermarket chain the chance to grab a pre-Christmas bargain.

Leader Newspapers reports an invitation targeting Melbourne mums has been sent citywide, offering them unrestricted entry on Tuesday, November 28.

“Have you ever wanted to shop at Costco but never had the opportunity?” the invitation says.

“For one day — November 28 — Costco Melbourne will run an event where Melbourne mums will be able to take the opportunity to get a first-hand look at what we have to offer, without having to pay the membership fee.”

Costco members currently pay a $55 annual fee for a business membership, or $60 for a gold star membership, which gives them access to all Costco stores and their huge inventory of stock.

The American retail chain has boomed since arriving in Australia in 2009, racking up more than $5 billion in sales and grabbing a sizeable chunk of the Australian market.

It now has nine stores Australia-wide, including three in Melbourne – at Docklands, Ringwood and Moorabbin.

The one-day Costco event will run from 10am to 8.30pm.